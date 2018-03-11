 
menu
South Africa 11.3.2018 09:46 am

Man arrested for ‘attacking’ IEC officials in Limpopo

ANA

The 41-year-old suspect also contravened the Electoral Commission Act.

Police in Zaaiplaas near Groblersdal have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly contravening the Electoral Commission Act, Limpopo police said on Sunday.

It was alleged that the suspect, who was from Masoing in the Zaaiplaas policing precinct, went to the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) Mathakge voter registration station and “started to attack the IEC officials and ordered them to leave”, police said in a statement.

“He was blaming the IEC personnel that they were supposed to announce using a loudhailer to everyone about the registration process. The police were summoned and reacted swiftly which led to his arrest. The suspect will appear before the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court soon. The police investigations are still continuing,” the statement said.

The IEC is holding a countrywide voter registration weekend in preparation for the 2019 national and provincial elections.

Related Stories
SAPS establish task team to probe minibus taxi shootings in Mthatha 10.3.2018
Voter registration weekend starts on a positive note, says IEC 10.3.2018
Suspects failed to steal money during attempted N12 heist 10.3.2018
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_1 POS 3
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_2 POS 4
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x600_1 POS 5


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 3 NO 1 TRIP TO HEAVEN

VALUE BET

RACE 10 NO 1 TILL DAWN

RACE MEETING

10 March 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_3 POS 8

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.