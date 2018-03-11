Man arrested for ‘attacking’ IEC officials in Limpopo

Police in Zaaiplaas near Groblersdal have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly contravening the Electoral Commission Act, Limpopo police said on Sunday.

It was alleged that the suspect, who was from Masoing in the Zaaiplaas policing precinct, went to the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) Mathakge voter registration station and “started to attack the IEC officials and ordered them to leave”, police said in a statement.

“He was blaming the IEC personnel that they were supposed to announce using a loudhailer to everyone about the registration process. The police were summoned and reacted swiftly which led to his arrest. The suspect will appear before the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court soon. The police investigations are still continuing,” the statement said.

The IEC is holding a countrywide voter registration weekend in preparation for the 2019 national and provincial elections.