South Africa 10.3.2018 07:03 pm

Twenty-five injured as bakkie crashes in Durban

ANA
An ER24 vehicle.

Most of the patients were found outside the bakkie on the pavement next to the road.

One person is in a critical condition and about 24 other people sustained less serious injuries when a bakkie crashed on Main Road in Hammarsdale, Durban on Saturday, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene where they found most of the patients outside the bakkie on the pavement next to the road, ER24 spokeswoman Annine Siddall said.

“All the patients, men between the ages of 18 and 40, were treated and transported to nearby hospitals for further medical care.” The cause of the accident was not yet known.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Ten injured in Gauteng car, bakkie crash

