KZN ANC condemns senseless killing of voting district co-ordinator and two community members

The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed shock and outrage at the killing of its elections co-ordinator and two community members shot dead by unknown assailants in Imfume village south of Durban, the party said on Saturday.

Nqobizwe Mkhize, 42, was “assassinated” in the early hours of Saturday morning at his residence in Imfume, ward 105 of eThekwini municipality, ANC provincial interim committee co-ordinator Sihle Zikalala said.

“While escaping the scene, the assassins fired shots at two other community members who sadly also lost their lives. It’s sad that yet another dark cloud of brutal killings has engulfed our province.”

Zikalala said details regarding Mkhize’s murder were sketchy, but it appeared that he was attacked while sleeping at his home. He was shot in the presence of his wife sleeping in the same bed.

The attackers “instructed his wife to cover herself while they opened fire” on Mkhize and left him dead on the scene. This “dastardly assassination” left a huge void in the ranks of the ANC, the alliance, and the mass democratic movement in general. He was a true revolutionary who served the community with dedication, Zikalala said.

“We are shocked and outraged by a mysterious murder of cde Mkhize and we find his murder as an act of cowardice and an attempt to weaken the ANC. This has been a stable ward that was redemarcated from Umdoni (Lower South Coast Region) to eThekwini municipality.

“We are hopeful that the law enforcement will work hard and apprehend these murderers. For us losing a member tasked with critical work of our movement brings a lot of pain. We commit ourselves to pick up his spear and soldier on with the struggle for the betterment of our people’s lives,” Zikalala said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

