South Africa 10.3.2018 04:23 pm

Ten injured in Gauteng car, bakkie crash

Ten people were injured, five critically, when a bakkie and a car collided. Photo: ER24

Ten people were injured, five critically, when a bakkie and a car collided at the R21 and R23 split in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni on Saturday, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene and found a man in a VW and nine other people in a bakkie had sustained injuries, ER24 spokeswoman Annine Siddall said.

All the injured, all men between the ages of 25 and 40, were treated and transported to nearby hospitals for further medical care. The cause of the accident was not yet known, she said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Cyclist critical after being knocked over by motorcycle in Gauteng

