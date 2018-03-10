 
South Africa 10.3.2018 11:56 am

Abalone worth R200K confiscated, two men arrested in Cape Town

ANA

Police acted on information they received from the community.

Partnership policing has led to the discovery and seizure of abalone worth about R200,000 and the arrest of two men in Grassy Park in Cape Town, Western Cape police said.

Police acted on information they received from the community about abalone kept at a house in Water Crescent, Zeekoevlei, Grassy Park, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

A search was conducted at the house and a total of 136kg of  abalone was discovered. Police officers also seized a large chest freezer which served as a storage unit for the abalone; a scale; a Toyota Conquest car; an undisclosed amount of money; a laptop; and cellphones.

Two men, aged 37 and 52, were arrested and would appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Police management encouraged communities to continue working with police in crime prevention initiatives, Rwexana said.

