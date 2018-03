A 26-year-old soccer player was arrested for rape, Limpopo police said on Friday.

The man plays for the National First Division club Black Leopards.

“The suspect was arrested and later released after the case was not put on roll by the Seshego Magistrate’s Court pending further police investigations,” said spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The details of the incident were still sketchy. The alleged rape happened on Wednesday.