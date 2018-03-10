Mom, boyfriend face serious charges over girl, 4

A Durban mother and her boyfriend, initially charged with assault after a gruesome attack on a four-year-old girl, now face charges of attempted murder.

The charges were changed after a video showing the toddler’s shocking abuse at the hands of her 25-year-old mother, while her boyfriend recorded the horrific incident, went viral on social media.

The child was initially taken to the Unit 10 clinic and then transferred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital. She was then taken to Addington Hospital before finally being transferred to Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital.

The little girl suffered internal injuries, swollen arms and legs and a blood clot in her head.

The mother and her boyfriend were arrested on February 2 and appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on March 1. The two were initially charged with assault and assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and each granted bail of R3 000.

However, on Thursday their bail was revoked after the charges were changed. They are set to appear in court again on April 11.

Captain Louise Naidoo, communications officer at Phoenix Saps, said: “The case is being investigated by the Phoenix Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit. The incident was reported by the mother. She alleged that her boyfriend had assaulted her and the child.

“She alleges that he struck the child with enough force to drive her back against a cupboard after the child had trampled on his shoe. He then allegedly demanded that she continue the assault or he would kill her.”

Aroona Chetty, director at the Phoenix Child Welfare said: “The child is safe and we are looking for placement for her.”

