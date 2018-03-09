Ex-SARS executives again face ‘rogue unit’ charges

Three former senior South African Revenue Service (Sars) staffers were this morning served with summonses to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court next week in connection with allegations of “rogue” spying on the National Prosecuting Authority and the then Directorate of Special Operation (DSO) more than a decade ago.

A media statement from former deputy Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay, former head of the High-Risk Investigation Unit (HRIU) Johann van Loggerenberg, and Andries Janse van Rensburg, says the summonses served by the Hawks relate to a report by auditors KPMG regarding a rogue spy unit in the revenue service.

“At the outset, it must be noted that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had charged Mr Pillay in October 2016 on aspects from the same KPMG report. The NPA was later compelled to withdraw these charges as important exculpatory evidence – that was either withheld, hidden or not considered – was publicly disclosed, when the NPA’s decision to prosecute Pillay and others, including Minister Pravin Gordhan, was challenged by Freedom Under Law,” the statement said.

“The KPMG report has since been thoroughly discredited and KPMG itself has withdrawn the conclusions, findings and recommendations. KPMG and its auditors are now the subject of investigations by IRBA and SAICA.”

The summons stems from a case laid in 2015 at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria by Sars commissioner Tom Moyane.

The charge sheet alleges Pillay and Van Rensburg illegally procured the services of Helgard Lombard “to intercept communication within the offices of the Directorate of Special Operations (DSO), and those of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) without an interception direction issued by the designated judge in terms of the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act” from June to Novemer 2007.

Pillay and van Loggerenberg are charged with providing Lombard with “unauthorised gratification” of R100 000.

“Pillay, Van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg emphatically deny the allegations against them and will rely on the integrity of the judicial process, which they are confident will vindicate them,” the statement from the three men said.

“Van Loggerenberg, Pillay and Janse van Rensburg will be writing to the NPA to seek an opportunity for them to make representations.”

When the allegations of the “rogue spy unit” surfaced, it was widely believed it was used in a bid to try and get rid of former Sars commissioner Pravin Gordhan and those loyal to him.

Gordhan was fired from his job as South Africa’s finance minister by former President Jacob Zuma in March last year after the NPA tried to prosecute him on charges related to Pillay being given an early pension. This case was withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

