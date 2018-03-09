Education dept probing book-throwing incident

The Gauteng department of education says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident of a pupil who was filmed in a class pelting a teacher with an exercise book which has since gone viral on social media.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said officials came across the video footage on social media.

“Our preliminary investigation revealed that the said incident occurred at Three Rivers Secondary School in Sedibeng,” Mabona said. “We immediately dispatched officials to investigate this incident accordingly.

“We can confirm that the officials from the Psycho Social Support Team have already started with the counselling process of all learners and educators this morning,” said Mabona.

Mabona said the department has also offered counselling to the affected educator through the Employee Wellness Programme and the process to take the learner through a disciplinary hearing has commenced, and as such appropriate sanction would be recommended.

“We urge all our learners to refrain from acts of misconduct in schools, and implore parents to assist the department in instilling learner discipline in and outside the school environment,” said Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

