 
menu
South Africa 9.3.2018 04:25 pm

Register this weekend to vote in 2019

ANA
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa casts his special vote at the Hyde Park High School voting station in Hyde Park on Aug 2, 2016. Picture: Neil McCartney

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa casts his special vote at the Hyde Park High School voting station in Hyde Park on Aug 2, 2016. Picture: Neil McCartney

All voting stations will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday for citizens to register and update their voters’ roll details.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zwelini Mkhize has today urged all South Africans to register to vote during the Voter Registration and Address ‘harvesting’ drive this weekend.

“It is vital that citizens register to vote so that they can exercise their democratic right to vote during the 2019 elections,” said Mkhize.

Mkhize said that citizens must make sure that their correct address details were recorded and confirmed on the voters’ roll.

“There are currently 2.8 million registered voters, who do not have addresses. Voters are required to register where they live. I urge all citizens to check that their addresses are captured correctly on the voters’ roll,” he said.

Mkhize said all stakeholders have to play a pivotal role in ensuring a successful voter registration process on Saturday and Sunday. These include the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), municipalities, traditional leaders, law enforcement agencies, faith-based organisations, government officials, the media, political parties, and many others.

“Together we can strengthen our democracy and deliver yet another successful election – the first step is voter updating details on the voters’ roll,” said Mkhize.

All voting stations will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Also read: 

Voter registration kicks off this weekend

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Suspend Abrahams immediately: Freedom Under Law 9.3.2018
Whoever declares war will get it: Cele 9.3.2018
Sassa’s plan for elderly to get their grants 9.3.2018
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_1 POS 3
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_2 POS 4
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x600_1 POS 5


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 3 NO 1 TRIP TO HEAVEN

VALUE BET

RACE 10 NO 1 TILL DAWN

RACE MEETING

10 March 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_3 POS 8

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.