Register this weekend to vote in 2019

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zwelini Mkhize has today urged all South Africans to register to vote during the Voter Registration and Address ‘harvesting’ drive this weekend.

“It is vital that citizens register to vote so that they can exercise their democratic right to vote during the 2019 elections,” said Mkhize.

Mkhize said that citizens must make sure that their correct address details were recorded and confirmed on the voters’ roll.

“There are currently 2.8 million registered voters, who do not have addresses. Voters are required to register where they live. I urge all citizens to check that their addresses are captured correctly on the voters’ roll,” he said.

Mkhize said all stakeholders have to play a pivotal role in ensuring a successful voter registration process on Saturday and Sunday. These include the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), municipalities, traditional leaders, law enforcement agencies, faith-based organisations, government officials, the media, political parties, and many others.

“Together we can strengthen our democracy and deliver yet another successful election – the first step is voter updating details on the voters’ roll,” said Mkhize.

All voting stations will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

