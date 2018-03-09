Charlize Theron says ‘Jou ma se p**s’ to US interviewer

In an interview on the web show Hot Ones, Charlize Theron opens up about her career, dropping F-bombs and even swearing in Afrikaans.

The laid-back format of the show encourages guests to just be themselves while eating food that gets increasingly hot and spicy, to the point that it’s almost impossible to consume.

At one point, the Oscar-winning Theron, who made her way to Hollywood after humble beginnings in Benoni, teaches host Sean Evans some Afrikaans, including some hard-core swearing.

So be warned, this isn’t for sensitive ears!

The show punts this episode with Theron as the Gringo star testing “her spice credentials against the wings of death on Hot Ones.

“As she struggles through the Scoville onslaught, Theron teaches Sean some South African slang, breaks down her reality-TV obsession, and takes the spiciest Rorschach test in history.”

Check out the clip below. Note, it will start at the Afrikaans bit.