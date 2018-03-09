 
South Africa 9.3.2018 03:15 pm

Find and ground Guptas’ airplane, Canadian bank asks

ANA
Ajay and Atul Gupta. File photo

EDC says the Guptas have missed payments and switched off the tracking device of the plane, which could be used for criminal activities.

The controversial Guptas switched off the tracking device on the airplane they bought in Canada so it could not be traced, after a Canadian bank terminated their lease agreement owing to payment defaults.

This was revealed in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg today, where advocate Alfred Cockerell for Export Development Canada (EDC) is seeking to have the Bombardier Global 6 000 business aircraft, registered as ZS-OAK, located and grounded.

Bombardier sold the US$52-million luxury jet to the Guptas, which was partly financed by a US$41-million loan from Canada’s export credit agency,

Cockerell asked the court to enforce its right to cancel the lease agreement and have the plane located and placed in a safe place where it can not be used in the commission of a crime.

He said his clients were forced to seek urgent relief from the courts in South Africa owing to the unfolding events surrounding the Guptas.

Cockerell cited the state capture issues involving the Guptas and Eskom and the raid by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) on their Saxonworld properties over the Vrede dairy fraud matter as having caused his client concern. Millions of rand were allegedly siphoned from the dairy project for the benefit of the Guptas.

The closure of accounts of companies linked to the Guptas by all four major SA banks was another material change which Cockerell said his clients relied on to terminate the lease agreement.

Ten million rand in Atul Gupta’s account was earlier frozen on suspicion that it was part of the money allegedly siphoned from the Vrede dairy project.

The  Canadian state-owned export-import bank also argues that Oakbay, the company the Guptas used to lease the airplane, has disposed of some of its assets in direct breach of the lease agreement.

“Every day that the Guptas use the aircraft unlawfully is a risk,” said Cockerell. He said apart from depreciation, there was a real risk it could be damaged or used for unlawful activities.

He also said his clients, EDC, had real concerns that the Asset Forfeiture Unit could seize the aircraft.

The matter continues.

