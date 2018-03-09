Pretoria students and e-hailing taxi drivers march following murder of Taxify driver

Students at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), together with Uber and Taxify drivers, marched to Sunnyside in Pretoria where Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo was recently found murdered.

Ngcobo, 21, was kidnapped last week and locked up in the boot of a Chevrolet Aveo, which was then set alight. He was burnt beyond recognition.

Secretary-general of the #NotInMyName campaign Themba Masango said they were not happy with the progress made on Ngcobo’s case and have had enough of statements from police and politicians and want the perpetrators to be arrested.

“We want justice now, and we are calling all law enforcement agencies to act with speed and accuracy and with the venom that this case deserves,” he at the gathering on the corner of Nelson Mandela and Willow streets.

“We cannot wait for another week for Siyabonga’s murderers to be still out there. All perpetrators of such crimes belong in prison,” Masango said.

Ngcobo was a final-year sports management student at TUT and had joined Taxify a week prior to his murder to make extra money.

Taxify drivers have blamed metered taxi drivers for Ngcobo’s death, a claim which the metered drivers have strongly denied.

“As much I can’t tell who are the people who are responsible this act, but it’s obvious who are fighting the e-hailing system in the country,” said an Uber driver who wanted to remain anonymous.

According to reports, police were called after Ngcobo was kidnapped, but apparently they told people that they were not interested in taxi wars.

Minister of Transport Bonginkosi ‘Blade’ Nzimande is expected to visit the family of the slain Taxify driver soon.

– African News Agency (ANA)