South Africa 8.3.2018 06:26 pm

ANC asks public protector to probe City of Johannesburg

ANA

The ANC says mismanagement and maladministration includes the misuse of public funds and misleading residents with irregular appointments.

The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg says it has submitted a request to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate alleged mismanagement and maladministration in the Democratic Alliance-led City of Johannesburg.

According to the ANC, the mismanagement and maladministration includes the misuse of public funds and misleading Johannesburg residents with irregular appointments, the purging of employees, irregular salary increases, financial mismanagement, as well as instances of conflict of interest.

The ANC said: “Since the DA-led administration took office, a number of irregular appointments have taken place, all this under the watch of mayor Herman Mashaba. Included in these appointments is that of Mr David Tembe who ranked 5th out on 9 candidates in relation to the appointment of executive director of Public Safety. The report tabled to council was revised to facilitate the appointment of Mr Tembe to the disadvantage of more competent and qualified candidates.”

The ANC added that the chief of staff Michael Beaumont’s salary was irregularly increased with the full knowledge and consent of the mayor.

“When the matter was raised in council, the executive mayor acknowledged this fact and committed to reversing the salary increase. To date, this has not been done. Over and above the irregular salary increase, the chief of staff has been allocated the use of a state vehicle and VIP protection, which he is not entitled to,” the ANC alleged.

City of Johannesburg will fight ANC's attempt to 'undo change' – Mashaba

