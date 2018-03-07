 
South Africa 7.3.2018 05:08 pm

IEC confirms that Atul Gupta is a registered voter

Citizen reporter
Atul Gupta. Picture: Facebook.

The IEC says it gets its information from the department of home affairs which is the custodian of citizenship in SA.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) confirmed today that Atul Gupta is indeed a South African citizen and on the national voter’s roll.

Addressing a media briefing on Wednesday in Pretoria, IEC Chief Deputy Chair Terry Tselane said Gupta was registered as a voter at the Saxonwold Primary School, which is close to the controversial family’s Saxonwold compound in Johannesburg.

Earlier, the Department of Home Affairs sought to clarify the confusion surrounding the citizenship of three Gupta brothers – Ajay, Atul and Rajesh – after Minister Malusi Gigaba on Tuesday said the brothers were not South African citizens because they did not renounce their Indian citizenship.

Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni said Gigaba incorrectly stated that Atul and Rajesh were not naturalised South African citizens. He said their elder brother Ajay, who is a fugitive, has a permanent residency permit only.

Apleni said Atul was naturalised in November 2002 and Rajesh in July 2006. They both appear on the IEC’s voter’s roll.

Gigaba spoke in ‘error’ on Gupta citizenship matter, home affairs admits

