Fisheries dept officials’ abalone poaching case postponed

Nine marine inspectors from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries appeared in the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court today on a range of charges including corruption.

They are part of a group of 17 suspects, arrested by the Hawks on Monday for their alleged involvement in an abalone poaching syndicate.

The accused are facing seven charges which include racketeering, theft, defeating the ends of justice and corruption.

Adam Baajies, from Gansbaai, and eight other marine inspectors, allegedly worked with the remaining eight suspects between September and November 2016.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State requested a seven day postponement so that the cases can be joined.

He said warrants of arrest have also been issued for a further four suspects and they too are expected to join the 17 suspects already in custody.

The case was postponed to March 14 when the State is expected to oppose bail.

