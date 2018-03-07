 
Case against Soweto scholar patroller accused of molesting pupils postponed

The matter would be referred to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for a decision on where the case will be heard.

The 57-year-old scholar patroller, accused of sexually assaulting dozens of children at the ABXuma Primary school, appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where the case was postponed for further investigation.

State prosecutor Cheryl Slack told the court the matter would be referred to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for a decision on where the case will be heard. She also said 25 children still needed to be seen by social workers.

“We are just waiting for forensic results and the DPP.”

The 57-year-old allegedly sexually assaulted 55 girls from the primary school. He is facing charges of rape and sexual assault. Thirty-four of the victims have made statements.

Magistrate Herman Badenhorst said it was likely the matter would be transferred to the high court.

“I hope it’s taken to the high court,” Badenhorst added.

The matter was postponed to April 11.

– African News Agency (ANA)

