South Africa 6.3.2018 01:48 pm

Gang member sentenced to 25 years for murder at Mossel Bay prison

ANA
hands on prison bars

Donovan May pleaded guilty to being a member of a gang, murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The Western Cape High Court, sitting at the Mossel Bay Magistrates’ Court, has sentenced a so-called ‘Fighting Judge’ from the notorious 26s prison gang to an effective 25 years behind bars.

He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for being a gang member, 25 years for the murder of Bradley Teyise, 20, and three years for the assault on Thembelani Quaga. The sentences will run concurrently.

May was one of 11 men who faced two counts of murder and eleven counts of attempted murder after a fight broke out in the shared cell of rival gangs, the 26s and the 28s, on 29 March 29 at the Mossel Bay Youth Correctional Centre.

Prosecutors in the trial argued that while the offences were serious, there were mitigating factors in favour of the accused as he had pleaded guilty, showed remorse and the “matter was finalised in a plea and sentencing agreement that spared the court and the state the expense and inconvenience of a protracted trial”.

The remaining charges against May were withdrawn.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday welcomed the sentence.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Alleged Cape Town gangster sentenced to 35 years in jail

