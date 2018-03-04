Alleged Cape Town gangster sentenced to 35 years in jail

An alleged gangster – 32-year-old John Arnoldus, also known as “Mortie” – has been sentenced in the Bellville Regional Court in Cape Town to 35 years imprisonment for two murders and an attempted murder committed in January 2016, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

On January 4, 2016, a Somali national was shot dead at his shop at about 4am by an unknown man, Captain FC van Wyk said.

Then on January 30, 2016, at about 1.40am, shots were fired in William Taylor and Nick Kearns streets in Bellville South. A man was fatally wounded and another was wounded and taken to hospital.

The wounded man told police who the shooter was. Police followed up leads and a tracing operation was launched. Arnoldus evaded arrest until November 2016 when he was finally taken into custody.

He was linked to the shooting of January 4, 2016 by ballistic reports showing the same firearm had been used in both shootings.

He was released on bail in February 2017 and committed another crime, which led to his re-arrest in November 2017. He remained in custody until he was sentenced on March 1, 2018, Van Wyk said.

