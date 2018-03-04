 
menu
South Africa 4.3.2018 04:14 pm

Biker dies in Gauteng superbike crash

ANA
A man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a wall in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand on Sunday. Photo: Netcare 911

A man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a wall in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand on Sunday. Photo: Netcare 911

The biker lost control of his motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries.

A man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a wall in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand, paramedics said on Sunday.

Netcare 911 responded at about 12.30pm on Sunday afternoon to reports of a very serious motorbike crash in Heliotrope Street in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, Netcare 911 spokesman Nick Dollman said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the man, who was approximately 45 years of age, had crashed a superbike into the wall of a house. Tragically, he had sustained severe injuries and died prior to the arrival of the paramedics,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
RDP confusion angers East Rand residents 1.2.2018
Man who raped stepdaughter, 13, denied bail when it’s discovered she was pregnant 31.1.2018
Biker dies in Centurion crash 22.7.2017


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 11 NO 2 PERA PALACE

VALUE BET

RACE 12 NO 4 BARBEL RUN

RACE MEETING

MARCH 3 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.