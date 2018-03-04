Biker dies in Gauteng superbike crash

A man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a wall in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand, paramedics said on Sunday.

Netcare 911 responded at about 12.30pm on Sunday afternoon to reports of a very serious motorbike crash in Heliotrope Street in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, Netcare 911 spokesman Nick Dollman said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the man, who was approximately 45 years of age, had crashed a superbike into the wall of a house. Tragically, he had sustained severe injuries and died prior to the arrival of the paramedics,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)