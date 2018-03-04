Suspect behind bars for attack on Pretoria police officers

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a police officer and the attempted murder of another officer in Sunnyside in Pretoria, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Gauteng management applauded the swift arrest of a suspect implicated in the killing of a 34-year old Sunnyside constable on Friday night, March 2, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

“The Sunnyside trio task team followed up on information and traced the 21-year-old suspect to a student residence in Sunnyside, where the suspect was arrested on Saturday afternoon, less than 24-hours after the incident.”

The suspect had been charged with murder and attempted murder and would appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Peters said.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Deliwe de Lange thanked everyone involved, especially witnesses who played a crucial role in ensuring the swift arrest. “We hope that this will assist the family towards reconciling with the loss of their loved one while we allow the law to take its course,” De Lange said.

The 41-year-old constable who survived the Friday night attack was recovering well in hospital, Peters said.

The two police officers were attacked at the corner of Leyds and Esselen streets in Sunnyside, Pretoria just after 11pm on Friday night while they were conducting stop-and-search duties in the area. One of them, a 34-year old male constable, succumbed to his wounds after being taken to hospital.

