 
menu
South Africa 3.3.2018 03:29 pm

Western Cape cops, customs officials seize millions in uncut crystal meth

ANA
Picture: SAPS

Picture: SAPS

The narcotics in the possession of a 50-year-old trucker in Cape Town are estimated to be worth R30m.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in Cape Town after he was found in possession of a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine (tik) worth about R30 million, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) visible policing unit in Parow, Cape Town, and border police and customs officials conducting an operation in Parow Industria on Friday night stopped a truck and discovered 19 bags of suspected uncut crystal methamphetamine stashed in two fridges inside the truck, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

The truck, which had travelled from Johannesburg, was destined for a warehouse in the area. A 50-year-old man was arrested and would appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of dealing in drugs.

“The consignment of crystal methamphetamine, weighing about 35kg with an estimated value of R30 million, was sent for forensic analysis. The investigation continues and more arrests could follow,” Potelwa said.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula commended the vigilance of the officers involved.

“The confiscation and arrest boosts our efforts to tackle both drug users and dealers,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
KwaZulu-Natal rapist jailed for life 2.3.2018
Commission berates MPs over Seven Angels church 2.3.2018
Two people in KZN court for allegedly kidnapping Cape couple 1.3.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 11 NO 2 PERA PALACE

VALUE BET

RACE 12 NO 4 BARBEL RUN

RACE MEETING

MARCH 3 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.