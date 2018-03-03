 
South Africa 3.3.2018 03:05 pm

Six injured in Johannesburg car crash

ANA
Picture: ER24

Picture: ER24

Six people were injured when two cars collided at the 3rd and 5th roads intersection in Linden, Johannesburg on Saturday, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene to find the two wrecked cars on the same side of the road. Five people were found “walking around” on the scene while one person was found trapped inside one of the cars.

“Rescue services had to use specialised equipment to free the patient from the vehicle. Once freed, paramedics assessed the patients, finding that five had sustained minor to moderate injuries while the entrapped patient was found to be in a serious condition.”

The patients were treated for their injuries and the seriously injured patient provided with pain-relief medication before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment, Meiring said.
– African News Agency (ANA)

