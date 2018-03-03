Girl airlifted to hospital in Johannesburg after falling off horse

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the on site medics with the young patient, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“The patient was assessed and found to have sustained a serious head injury, leaving her in a critical condition. Treatment and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated in an effort to stabilise the patient.”

Once treated, the patient was airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan medical helicopter to Mediclinic Sandton for further treatment, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)