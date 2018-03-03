Man critically injured in apparent hit-and-run accident in Gauteng

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was critically injured in an apparent hit-and-run accident on Jim Fouche Road in Meyerton, south of Johannesburg early on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the body of a man lying in the tall grass on the side of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said..

“It is understood that the man had been discovered by a passer-by on the way to work. Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained serious injuries to his back, leaving him in a critical condition.”

Treatment and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated in an effort to stabilise his vital signs. Once treated, the man was transported to Sebokeng Provincial Hospital for further care. Local authorities were investigating, he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)