South Africa 2.3.2018 09:34 pm

KwaZulu-Natal rapist jailed for life

ANA

Zondi raped the 11-year-old girl, who was working in her mother’s shop, in Imbali township in September 2016.

The Pietermaritzburg Regional Court has sentenced a 26-year-old rapist to life imprisonment after he was convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the court sentenced Nqobile Zondi  on Thursday, for the crime he committed in September 2016. He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for housebreaking at Imbali township.

“An 11-year-old victim was at her residence at Imbali township assisting at her mother’s shop when the accused asked to buy cigarettes. The victim went to her mother’s room to fetch the cigarette, the accused followed her in the passage and grabbed her to the room and raped her,” Zwane said.

Zwane said a case of rape was opened at Plessislaer police service and the docket was transferred to Plessislaer Family Violence and Child Protection unit.

