 
menu
South Africa 2.3.2018 09:20 pm

Petrol price to drop 36 cents in Gauteng

ANA
Stock photo.

Stock photo.

But the price of diesel will increase between 44 cents and 47 cents a litre, the energy department says.

The price of petrol is set to decrease by 36 cents for both grades of petrol 93 and 95 while diesel will increase between 44 cents and 47 cents a litre, the energy department said on Friday.

The changes will take effect from Wednesday next week in Gauteng due to a stronger rand.

The department said that illuminating paraffin will decrease between 23 cents and 30 cents while liquefied petroleum gas will decrease by 69 cents.

The department said that the average international product prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review.

The rand also appreciated against the U.S. dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period.

Also read:

South Africans can look forward to cheaper fuel prices

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Land grabs will have huge impact on banking: AgriSA 28.2.2018
Land grabs ‘bad’ for the economy 23.2.2018
Fuel price drop forecast relief may be short-lived – AA 22.2.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 11 NO 2 PERA PALACE

VALUE BET

RACE 12 NO 4 BARBEL RUN

RACE MEETING

MARCH 3 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.