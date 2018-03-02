Petrol price to drop 36 cents in Gauteng

The price of petrol is set to decrease by 36 cents for both grades of petrol 93 and 95 while diesel will increase between 44 cents and 47 cents a litre, the energy department said on Friday.

The changes will take effect from Wednesday next week in Gauteng due to a stronger rand.

The department said that illuminating paraffin will decrease between 23 cents and 30 cents while liquefied petroleum gas will decrease by 69 cents.

The department said that the average international product prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review.

The rand also appreciated against the U.S. dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period.

Also read:

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.