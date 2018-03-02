27-year-old woman gets 10 years behind bars for stabbing her uncle to death

Captain Stephen Thakeng said on 1 April police received a complaint of fighting at a certain house in Monyakeng. “Upon arrival, they found the male person lying on the ground outside with a stab wound to his neck.”

The man, whose name the captain did not disclose, was declared dead at the scene.

“According to the information received, two African males and a woman went to the deceased residential place, forced themselves into the house and dragged the deceased outside the house and stabbed him with a knife,” said the captain.

“The police traced and arrested the trio a day after the incident.”

He said on 22 February the Odendaalsrus regional court sentenced Mpho Martha Landman, 27, who is the niece of the deceased, to 10 years imprisonment. Her accomplices, Sefuzile January Ndesi, 24, and Kamohelo Brian Mabudu, 22, were each sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for murder.

– African News Agency (ANA)