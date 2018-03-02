 
menu
South Africa 2.3.2018 10:19 am

27-year-old woman gets 10 years behind bars for stabbing her uncle to death

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

Police in Wesselsbron in the Free State said on Friday that a 27-year-old woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of her uncle.

Captain Stephen Thakeng said on 1 April police received a complaint of fighting at a certain house in Monyakeng. “Upon arrival, they found the male person lying on the ground outside with a stab wound to his neck.”

The man, whose name the captain did not disclose, was declared dead at the scene.

“According to the information received, two African males and a woman went to the deceased residential place, forced themselves into the house and dragged the deceased outside the house and stabbed him with a knife,” said the captain.

“The police traced and arrested the trio a day after the incident.”

He said on 22 February the Odendaalsrus regional court sentenced Mpho Martha Landman, 27, who is the niece of the deceased, to 10 years imprisonment. Her accomplices, Sefuzile January Ndesi, 24, and Kamohelo Brian Mabudu, 22, were each sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for murder.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Five bodies found in Mooinooi ‘monster’ murder case 28.2.2018
Chaos erupts at Witbank albino murder case 27.2.2018
Shocking testimony from alleged Plettenberg Bay killer 27.2.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 5 Street Gaze

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 7 Kingston Warren

RACE MEETING

March 2 Fairview

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.