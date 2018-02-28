 
menu
South Africa 28.2.2018 02:28 pm

Baby boy critically injured in Bloemfontein fire

ANA
Hospital. Image: File photo

Hospital. Image: File photo

According to ER24, The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

A four-month-old baby boy is in a serious condition after he sustained burn wounds over most of his body in a fire at a home in Baker street, Bloemfontein, on Tuesday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived on the scene, fire services and local authorities were already there.

“Paramedics discovered that members of the community had assisted the family evacuate their burning home, who were now found in another home across the street.”

The baby was given advanced life support interventions in a bid to stabilise him.

He was then transported to the Pelonomi Provincial Hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

– African News Agency (ANA)



hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 4 NO 1 Chatuchak

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 1 Spending Spree

RACE MEETING

27 February 2018 Kenilworth

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.