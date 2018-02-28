Baby boy critically injured in Bloemfontein fire

A four-month-old baby boy is in a serious condition after he sustained burn wounds over most of his body in a fire at a home in Baker street, Bloemfontein, on Tuesday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived on the scene, fire services and local authorities were already there.

“Paramedics discovered that members of the community had assisted the family evacuate their burning home, who were now found in another home across the street.”

The baby was given advanced life support interventions in a bid to stabilise him.

He was then transported to the Pelonomi Provincial Hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

– African News Agency (ANA)