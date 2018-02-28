Khaki-clad ‘hunter Lekota’ faces attacks from black Twitter

Lekota is clad in khaki and carrying a rifle typically used for hunting wild animals.

Next to him are three men with dead buck at their feet. The men appear to have just returned from a game drive in which they hunted the animals.

On Twitter, several people didn’t take too kindly to the image, especially after Lekota had made comments in the National Assembly on Tuesday about land not being stolen from blacks by colonialists. Some felt that the image betrayed the fact that Lekota was too close to white farmers and hunters.

@AdvBarryRoux @Julius_S_Malema @MbuyiseniNdlozi now it makes sense why Mr. Lekota said the things he said yesterday….captured in the worst kind👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/w6TwnjjHHO — Real Name No Gimmick (@luvodumse) February 28, 2018

People on Twitter were less than impressed by the image and called the Cope leader out for being ‘captured’.

The reason why Terror Lekota thinks black people shouldn't have land pic.twitter.com/d5wWizx0gB — Kagiso Legotlo (@kagisolegotlo) February 28, 2018

One person pointed out that Lekota associating with white people was not negative, as blacks do so on a daily basis.

So u saying Lekota is associating with them? If hunting with them is “associating” then why is “working with them” not considered associating? Or maybe bcoz it done by u? — moshe (@mantshela) February 28, 2018

Cope members how do you trust a man like Lekota? pic.twitter.com/O8TisLNJmt — Robert Oscar (@robertorobziac) February 28, 2018

Lekota received a tongue lashing from EFF leader Julius Malema yesterday. The EFF had brought forward a motion of land expropriation without compensation, which was backed by the ANC in parliament.

Lekota responded it was not historically correct that land was stolen by colonialists hundreds of years ago. He said, instead, it was a negotiation between land owners of the time and white settlers to exchange land.

Malema said, in response, that Lekota was a “historical mistake” and his comments were disappointing.

“It is extremely disappointing every time you open your mouth. That which you thought you represent you’ve abandoned. You can’t ask the question ‘who are your people?’ because the revolution answers that question. It says the people who benefit from this revolution are your people, the revolution that you went to prison for.

“Your people are the oppressed. Who are the oppressed? Blacks in general and Africans in particular. But consciousness when it escapes you it doesn’t say goodbye. You’re such a typical example of a person who has lost his political consciousness. But clearly, that university of life has dismally failed when it came to you,” Malema said.