Family ties and name saved Alexis Bizos junior from prosecution – AfriForum

The National Prosecuting Authority did not prosecute Alexis Bizos – the son of world-renowned human rights advocate George Bizos – for allegedly assaulting his wife of 23 years, simply because of the respected family name, civil rights group AfriForum said on Tuesday.

“Monique [Alexis Bizos’s wife] has been assisted on several occasions. The one [incident] we are taking now is an incident which happened on the 16th of March 2015, where she unfortunately broke six ribs during the assault,” AfriForum chief executive Kallie Kriel told journalists in Pretoria.

“Alexis was arrested but later the NPA decided not to prosecute, even irrespective of the evidence that was available. My conclusion is the prosecution did not go ahead because of the perpetrator’s family ties and his surname. That is why we have now started with the process of private prosecution against Mr Bizos.”

Head AfriForum’s private prosecuting unit, renowned former State prosecutor Advocate Gerrie Nel, said Monique van Oosterhout was issued with the nolle prosequi certificate, which indicates that the public prosecutors won’t be pursuing the matter and is required for a private prosecution, by the NPA in September 2015.

“She was unable to proceed with the prosecution and approached the NPA and engaged with them, requesting the NPA to review their decision [not to prosecute Alexis] because she clearly wanted them to prosecute the matter. She didn’t want a nolle prosequi certificate,” said Nel.

“Lots of time lapsed. After she engaged them, the NPA indicated that they will review the application, but then the case docket went missing. A year later, she was informed that the representation she made was unsuccessful. Monique then made contact with us, and through a process of consultations, we have decided to assist her in re-applying for a nolle prosequi certificate.”

Nel said a nolle prosequi certificate is issued for a limited period of three months, so the one initially issued in 2015 has become obsolete.

The prominent prosecutor said Van Oosterhout, who was at the press briefing on Tuesday, had requested not speak to the media.

– African News Agency (ANA)