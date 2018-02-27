NW cops died tracing a suspect in the Eastern Cape

Three North West police officers tracing a wanted suspected died in a road accident in the Eastern Cape in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said three provincial tracking team members died when their vehicle hit a stray animal along the R61 road near Xholosini village, Engcobo.

“Three members died instantly while the fourth one was seriously injured and transported to hospital for medical attention.”

He dismissed reports that the police officers were in the Eastern Cape to attend a memorial service or were part of a team assigned to investigate the shooting at the Ngcobo police station last week. Five police officers and a soldier were killed when a gang attacked the station.

“They departed from Potchefstroom to Mthatha, Eastern Cape, in the afternoon on Monday, 26 February 2018 to trace a suspect on two cases of murder, one of rape and another one of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm that were reported in the province between 2008 and 2011.”

The crime were committed in Rustenburg, Tlhabane and Stilfontein.

North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane and the North West Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Dr Mpho Motlhabane expressed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the officers.

“This is an unfortunate and tragic incident in which we lost three of our committed members in the line of duty. We pray that the families and members of the South African Police Service in the province have the strength to endure in this moment of grief,” said Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane.

The names of the deceased were not yet released. Two of the deceased were constables and one was a sergeant and the injured one was a constable.

