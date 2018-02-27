Sassa warns grant beneficiaries against illegal lenders in Mpumalanga

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in Mpumalanga on Tuesday warned social grants beneficiaries not to fall into the trap of illegitimate money lenders pretending to be working with Sassa while defrauding their state grants.

“Sassa current payment card is valid until the end of the year which is December 31. Therefore beneficiaries must report to the police any person impersonating to be a Sassa official and demanding social grants payment cards, pin-codes and IDs,” Sassa regional spokesperson Senzeni Ngubeni said in a statement.

“When a beneficiary gives consent to the money lenders by signing a contract it is no longer regarded as a fraud but an agreement between the lender and the beneficiary and this leaves Sassa with no power to protect the beneficiary from illegal deductions.”

The agency added it did not offer loans, airtime or electricity transactions.

“All Sassa services are free and rendered at designated and known offices. The green colour card is not a Sassa social payment card and remains unknown as to how it functions. The only valid method of payment for social grants is a Sassa branded payment card obtained only in Sassa offices.”

– African News Agency (ANA)