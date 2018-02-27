 
menu
South Africa 27.2.2018 01:07 pm

Sassa warns grant beneficiaries against illegal lenders in Mpumalanga

ANA
Sassa is not changing its payment card

Sassa is not changing its payment card

The agency added that it does not offer loans, airtime or electricity transactions.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in Mpumalanga on Tuesday warned social grants beneficiaries not to fall into the trap of illegitimate money lenders pretending to be working with Sassa while defrauding their state grants.

“Sassa current payment card is valid until the end of the year which is December 31. Therefore beneficiaries must report to the police any person impersonating to be a Sassa official and demanding social grants payment cards, pin-codes and IDs,” Sassa regional spokesperson Senzeni Ngubeni said in a statement.

“When a beneficiary gives consent to the money lenders by signing a contract it is no longer regarded as a fraud but an agreement between the lender and the beneficiary and this leaves Sassa with no power to protect the beneficiary from illegal deductions.”

The agency added it did not offer loans, airtime or electricity transactions.

“All Sassa services are free and rendered at designated and known offices. The green colour card is not a Sassa social payment card and remains unknown as to how it functions. The only valid method of payment for social grants is a Sassa branded payment card obtained only in Sassa offices.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

Four appear in Durban court for Sassa fraud

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
ConCourt rules that CPS is not prohibited from tendering for Sassa work 26.2.2018
Cash Paymaster Services taken to court 23.2.2018
Corruption Watch application against Sassa back in court 22.2.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 4 NO 1 Chatuchak

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 1 Spending Spree

RACE MEETING

27 February 2018 Kenilworth

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.