South Africa 26.2.2018 09:12 pm

Malema once again seems to have inside track on Cabinet reshuffle

Citizen reporter
Julius Malema. Image: The Citizen Newspaper

The EFF leader has tweeted that Malusi Gigaba will not be fired, and there are other surprises in store too.

EFF leader Julius Malema has made a name for himself for having accurate information about internal politics in the ANC.

He announced Cyril Ramaphosa’s victory before it was official last year.

Now he’s made it clear that it’s “too obvious” that David Mabuza will be deputy president.

He’s also retweeted ahead of the official announcement on President Ramaphosa’s new cabinet that the delay has been caused by the need to consult with the SA Communist Party.

Malema himself, however, says Ramaphosa has been trying to colour outside the lines of what he originally agreed with officials.

Malema is also revealing that Nomvula Mokonyane is set to be moved from Water and Sanitation to Communications, while Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will not be fired, as was widely expected. As to whether he will remain as finance minister or be reshuffled, however, was not said.

He has also named Gwede Mantashe as the new minister of mineral resources, Bheki Cele for the police, Pravin Gordhan in public enterprises and Blade Nzimande in transport.

He allowed himself a joke in the way he typed out Jeff Radebe’s move to energy. Some would remember the sex scandal involving Radebe last year, which the EFF leader is now alluding to with all those d.o.t.s.

