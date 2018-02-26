Malema once again seems to have inside track on Cabinet reshuffle

EFF leader Julius Malema has made a name for himself for having accurate information about internal politics in the ANC.

He announced Cyril Ramaphosa’s victory before it was official last year.

Now he’s made it clear that it’s “too obvious” that David Mabuza will be deputy president.

I thought DD’s issue was too obvious, he will be Deputy President. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 26, 2018

He’s also retweeted ahead of the official announcement on President Ramaphosa’s new cabinet that the delay has been caused by the need to consult with the SA Communist Party.

Malema himself, however, says Ramaphosa has been trying to colour outside the lines of what he originally agreed with officials.

Apparently Cyril changed what was agreed with Officials and now they are fighting,hence the delay. #NewDawn — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 26, 2018

Malema is also revealing that Nomvula Mokonyane is set to be moved from Water and Sanitation to Communications, while Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will not be fired, as was widely expected. As to whether he will remain as finance minister or be reshuffled, however, was not said.

What makes Nomvula survive all the time? Now going to communications — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 26, 2018

How do you keep Gigaba of all the people and talk about fight against state capture? — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 26, 2018

He has also named Gwede Mantashe as the new minister of mineral resources, Bheki Cele for the police, Pravin Gordhan in public enterprises and Blade Nzimande in transport.

He allowed himself a joke in the way he typed out Jeff Radebe’s move to energy. Some would remember the sex scandal involving Radebe last year, which the EFF leader is now alluding to with all those d.o.t.s.