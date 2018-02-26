Mbalula wishes Bheki Cele well, says he’s ‘good’ following ‘painful’ reshuffle

Amid all the build-up to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle announcment, Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula already accepted he’d been fired.

Mbalula openly supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the ANC presidency, but then did his best to adapt to the fact that Ramaphosa won.

However, he already said that he’d packed his bags and told The Star that he was a former minister before the announcement came.

He took to Twitter following his firing to wish the new police minister, Bheki Cele, well.

Good regards to BHEKI Cele I know he will do a good job bopha Ndosi #CabinetReshuffle — ANC Elections Chair (@MbalulaFikile) February 26, 2018