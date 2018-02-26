Fikile Mbalula confirms he’s been fired – report

Amid all the build-up to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle announcment, Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula has apparently already accepted that he’s been fired.

Mbalula openly supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the ANC presidency, but then did his best to adapt to the fact that Ramaphosa won.

However, he has already said that he’s packed his bags and reportedly told The Star that he’s now a former minister.