 
menu
South Africa 26.2.2018 09:02 pm

Fikile Mbalula confirms he’s been fired – report

Citizen reporter
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula must act swiftly to convene an urgent national summit on police killings, Sapu says.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula must act swiftly to convene an urgent national summit on police killings, Sapu says.

Even if it’s true that he’s no longer the minister of police, he will always be the Chief Minister of Twitter.

Amid all the build-up to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle announcment, Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula has apparently already accepted that he’s been fired.

Mbalula openly supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the ANC presidency, but then did his best to adapt to the fact that Ramaphosa won.

However, he has already said that he’s packed his bags and reportedly told The Star that he’s now a former minister.

Related Stories
Mbalula to visit Eastern Cape police station after 6 killed 21.2.2018
Amcu murders: kingpins held 12.2.2018
Criminals cannot live alongside citizens – Mbalula 11.2.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.