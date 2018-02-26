 
South Africa 26.2.2018 11:43 am

KZN names top four in race for Miss South Africa

According to the organisers, further Miss South Africa regional auditions will take place as part of Women360 at Cape Town’s Grand West Casino and Entertainment World.

Four KwaZulu-Natal beauties with brains are in with a chance to become the next Miss South Africa after they were shortlisted in regional qualifiers held in Durban at weekend.

Karishma Ramdev (23), of Chatsworth, is a fifth-year medical student at the University of Pretoria; Leah Prinsloo (22) of Morningside is a qualified graphic designer; Noxolo Ndebele (24), of Pinetown, has a B. Comm Acc degree from the University of Zululand, and is a project financial controller at IDT and Avania Reddy (25), of Westville, who is a qualified mechanical engineer.

Organisers said further Miss South Africa regional auditions will take place as part of Women360 at Cape Town's Grand West Casino and Entertainment World, Sun Park from Friday 16 March to Sunday 18 March and at Carnival City Sun Park in Johannesburg from Friday 13 April to Sunday 15 April.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Sun International backs Miss SA

