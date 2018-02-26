Strike at Nsfas over, salary agreement reached

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) on Monday reached an agreement with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) to bring to an end a 4-day strike over entry salary levels and also announced a once-off gratuity ranging from R4 500 to R8 500 for all employees.

Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha said the package the workers accepted as the basis for suspending the strike contains agreements to address anomalies in entry-level salaries for administrators, and demanded that the salaries be raised from R175 156 a year to R209 421.

Entry-level salaries for senior finance administrators will move from R209 156 a year to R289 336, and entry-level salaries for board committee specialists will be moved from R289 3360 per annum to R359 313.

“The change of entry levels as reflected above came with a victory that those already in the employ in such posts means change of new salaries will be backdated to 1st November 2017,” said Saphetha.

“The agreement also includes the permanent absorption of 75 employees whose contracts were coming to an end at the end of April 2018.

“The union has further scored a victory of a once off gratuity ranging from R4,500 to R8,500 for all employees who are part of the bargaining unit whilst both parties committed themselves on making performance management to work for the next financial year.”

Saphetha said the other important victory was that of the development of a sexual harassment policy and review of recruitment policy to ensure favoritism and abuse of power were fought tooth and nail in the workplace.

Parties also agreed on agency fee agreement, but the exact amount of what should be paid was yet to be finalised.

“The union would like to register its appreciation to all its members whom despite some veiled threats of losing their jobs, or not having their contracts renewed remained determined to fight for what is just as informed by their reasonable demands,” Saphetha said.

– African News Agency (ANA)