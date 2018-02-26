Gauteng’s best police station

Tshwane’s Villieria Police Station has just scooped up the 2018 award for the Police Station of the Year during the Gauteng Community Safety Service Excellence Awards.

This city police station beat 141 other police stations throughout the province at the awards, which are initiated by Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane for the first time.

Villieria Police Station award includes their performance for their involvement in their community as well as with their security companies, metro and other stakeholders.

Nkosi-Malobane said it was very special celebrating and honouring excellence in community safety. She said it has not been a smooth journey and that many police officers have continued to go beyond the call of duty, and even putting their lives at risk just so they could keep the province safe for all.

“The vision of the Department of Community Safety is to make Gauteng a province where people feel safe and are safe. To choose the winners, the department investigated the general performance of each of the 142 police stations throughout the province and looked at three particular pillars: their relationship with the community, integration with other law enforcement agencies and their performance in terms of crime.

They look at the police visibility in their communities and how they patrol their particular areas.

Representatives from the MEC’s office was tasked to make five unannounced visits to the police stations to make further assessments. New incoming Villieria Police Station Commander Colonel Semakeleng Tindeka said they were overjoyed to be named the top police station in the province.

She thanked all other stakeholders that assisted the police to make a success of all the projects and crime-prevention operations during the past year. She also encouraged her members and the public to work together.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.