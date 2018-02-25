 
South Africa 25.2.2018 10:39 am

Limpopo cops open culpable homicide case after five die in minibus taxi, bakkie crash

ANA
PHOTO: SAPS

Eight other people were seriously injured in the accident.

Police in Mphephu outside Thohoyandou are investigating a case of culpable homicide after five people died in a head-on collision in the Maangani and Tshituni roads area, Limpopo police said on Sunday.

It was alleged that a minibus taxi and a double cab bakkie where travelling in opposite directions when they collided head-on, Lt-col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Five people, including both drivers and two toddlers aged three and four, were killed instantly and eight other people were seriously injured. They were taken to the Siloam Hospital for medical treatment.

The cause of the crash was not yet known, but police were investigating, Ngoepe said.

PHOTO: SAPS

– African News Agency (ANA)

