Atul Gupta spotted ‘strolling in and out’ of SA consulate in Dubai – report

While the Hawks and the NPA reportedly quarrel over who was responsible for failing to detain the three Gupta brothers and Duduzane Zuma before they fled the country, Atul Gupta has reportedly been spotted in Dubai and at the South African consulate too.

The Sunday Times reports that Gupta was at the consulate on Monday and Tuesday to certify documents to support his court application to have a preservation order against him in SA set aside by the Bloemfontein High Court.

He was apparently not detained because the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (DIRCO) had not received requests to do so from law enforcement agencies in SA.

It emerged this week that Gupta had filed a high court application earlier this month challenging the preservation of R10 million from his bank account by the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in connection with the Vrede Dairy Project in Free State.

The Guptas and their associates are accused of looting more than R200 million meant to benefit emerging black farmers in Vrede through their company Estina. Only R2 million was allegedly spent on the farm.

The R10 million in question was allegedly deposited into Atul’s personal bank account by Estina before the project was even up and running. He has denied this in court papers.

