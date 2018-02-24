 
South Africa 24.2.2018

DA to launch petition to oppose VAT increase

Brenda Masilela
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane leads the "March for Change" to the Constitutional Court, 15 April 2016, in Johannesburg. This follows the Constitutional Court judgment, which stated that Jacob Zuma had violated his Oath of Office and the Constitution. Picture: Michel Bega

Maimane says the ANC cannot make the poor pay for their looting of public money.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane is expected to launch a national petition in Soshanguve in Gauteng on Saturday to oppose the one percent VAT increase announced in the budget in parliament this week.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced in his budget speech on Wednesday that VAT would increase from 14 to 15 percent.

Maimane said the increase would have a negative impact on the poor and the unemployed.

“The increase of VAT, along with a huge increase in fuel levies, will cause an increase in food and transport costs for all South Africans. The ANC cannot make the poor pay for their looting of public money,” he said in a statement.

Maimane will be joined at the launch by DA Gauteng leader John Moodey and City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga.

– African News Agency (ANA)

