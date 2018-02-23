 
menu
South Africa 23.2.2018 11:17 am

EFF ejected from NW opening of parliament in Marikana

ANA
Photo for illustration only. Photo: Citizen

Photo for illustration only. Photo: Citizen

This was after EFF members continued to shout ‘order’ while North West premier Supra Mahumapelo was delivering his Sate of the Province Address speech.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members of the North West Provincial Legislature  (MPL) were ejected at the State of the Province Address in Marikana near Rustenburg on Friday.

Speaker of the legislature Sussana Dantjie ordered that EFF MPLs leave the house.

This was after they continued to shout “order” while North West premier Supra Mahumapelo was delivering his State of the Province Address.

EFF MPL Thabo Sehloho interrupted Mahumapelo’s speech, asking whether Mahumapelo would apologise to the people of Marikana on behalf of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) for the killing of people in Marikana during August 2012.

Dantjie ruled that he was out of order. When Mahumapelo continued with the speech, the EFF MPLs shouted “order” and were ejected.

Outside the sitting of the legislature, a group of EFF members were also denied entry, the police blocking them at the gate, although some of them were in possession of VIP access cards.

The group complained that they were denied entry solely because they were EFF members.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
It is shameful to take provincial address to Marikana, say EFF, DA 23.2.2018
Tight security expected at NWest Sopa in Marikana 23.2.2018
Amcu backs Cyril’s Marikana call 23.2.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 1 NO 1 CARLITA

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 8 Hoist The Mast

RACE MEETING

23 February 2018 Fairview

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.