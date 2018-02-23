EFF ejected from NW opening of parliament in Marikana

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members of the North West Provincial Legislature (MPL) were ejected at the State of the Province Address in Marikana near Rustenburg on Friday.

Speaker of the legislature Sussana Dantjie ordered that EFF MPLs leave the house.

This was after they continued to shout “order” while North West premier Supra Mahumapelo was delivering his State of the Province Address.

EFF MPL Thabo Sehloho interrupted Mahumapelo’s speech, asking whether Mahumapelo would apologise to the people of Marikana on behalf of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) for the killing of people in Marikana during August 2012.

Dantjie ruled that he was out of order. When Mahumapelo continued with the speech, the EFF MPLs shouted “order” and were ejected.

Outside the sitting of the legislature, a group of EFF members were also denied entry, the police blocking them at the gate, although some of them were in possession of VIP access cards.

The group complained that they were denied entry solely because they were EFF members.

– African News Agency (ANA)