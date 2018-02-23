It is shameful to take provincial address to Marikana, say EFF, DA

It is a shame to hold the State of the Province Address (Sopa) in Marikana near Rustenburg, opposition parties said on Friday.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPL Thabo Sehloho wanted to know whether Premier Supra Mahumapelo would apologise on behalf of the African National Congress (ANC) for the State killing people in Marikana.

He further asked whether there would be a constant supply of drinking water in Marikana.

“People of Marikana spend Christmas Day and New Year’s Day without water; water was supplied only last week. I have asked the premier whether he will apologise for the people of Marikana,” Sehloho shouted.

Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leader Joe McGluwa said it was a shame to hold the State of the Province Address in Marikana while problems in Marikana had not been solved.

EFF provincial chairperson Betty Diale wanted to know why the sitting of the opening of the legislature was not taken to the Ngaka Modiri Molema District, as the resolution of the legislature in 2014 to rotate the sitting of the legislature in all four districts.

Speaker of the legislature Sussana Dantjie responded by saying that all four regions of the province had hosted the opening of the legislature.

In his opening statement, Mahumapelo said the people of Marikana and those in the province were one thing.

Before Mahumapelo could continue, Sehloho raised an objection and said Mahumapelo had not answered his question on whether he would apologise to the people of Marikana.

– African News Agency (ANA)