South Africa 23.2.2018 10:59 am

Missing Mariannhill woman found dead

ANA

The missing woman was last seen leaving her homestead on 2 February.

Missing 30-year-old Xolisile Gchonco from Mpola, near Mariannhill, has been found dead, police in KwaZulu-Natal said on Friday.

“In the early hours of yesterday, a body of a 30-year-old woman was found in a shallow grave in the Mpola area,” said Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

Gchonco was last seen leaving her homestead on 2 February. She was later reported missing at the Mariannhill police station.

Mbhele said police had arrested a 36-year-old suspect.

“He will be charged with murder and will appear in the Pinetown Magistrates’ Court soon.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

Missing Pretoria woman’s badly mutilated body found

