Deputy Minister Manamela in another attempt to fix wage dispute at DUT

Deputy Minister for Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela said on Friday he would meet with all the parties involved in the ongoing labour dispute at the Durban University of Technology (DUT).

“Today, I have finally agreed with the management and the leadership of the unions on the need for us to help the parties to come to a conclusion of the wage disputes, which have taken a toll on students and their academic time. Both the University Council and the unions have committed to be back on the table and talk,” said Manamela.

The meeting scheduled for Tuesday follows wage disputes that have been continuing between DUT and unions. This will be the second time that the deputy minister will be visiting the institution. Last month he facilitated negotiations that, however, collapsed.

“We understand the frustrations of stakeholders who called on us to intervene, but we could only do so if all the parties agreed to our intervention since this is a labour dispute,” said the deputy minister.

“Valuable tuition time has already been lost, not to say anything of the adverse effects that strike action has on workers and their families. It is therefore in the best interest of all involved that the dispute is resolved without further delay.”

