High school pupil fatally stabs classmate in Limpopo

An 18-year-old high school pupil appeared in a Limpopo court for allegedly stabbing a fellow pupil who was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

”It is alleged that the two learners had a heated argument in the classroom, which led to this fatal stabbing,” said police spokesman Brigadier Moatshe Ngoepe.

“The 18-year-old pupil was certified dead on arrival at hospital.”

The suspect appeared before the Senwabarwana Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a charge of murder. His case was postponed to the 2 March 2018 for a formal bail application and further police investigations.

Provincial police commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers said: ”Parents and guardians are advised and encouraged to ensure that all children go to school unarmed to prevent this type of incident. Schools are expected to be a safe and secured learning environment without any act of violence or criminality”.

– African News Agency (ANA)