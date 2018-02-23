 
menu
South Africa 23.2.2018 10:31 am

High school pupil fatally stabs classmate in Limpopo

ANA
Knife wielding man

Knife wielding man

The 18-year-old pupil was certified dead on arrival at hospital.

An 18-year-old high school pupil appeared in a Limpopo court for allegedly stabbing a fellow pupil who was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

”It is alleged that the two learners had a heated argument in the classroom, which led to this fatal stabbing,” said police spokesman Brigadier Moatshe Ngoepe.

“The 18-year-old pupil was certified dead on arrival at hospital.”

The suspect appeared before the Senwabarwana Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a charge of murder. His case was postponed to the 2 March 2018 for a formal bail application and further police investigations.

Provincial police commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers said: ”Parents and guardians are advised and encouraged to ensure that all children go to school unarmed to prevent this type of incident. Schools are expected to be a safe and secured learning environment without any act of violence or criminality”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Man in Rustenburg court for stabbing girlfriend to death

Related Stories
Missing Mariannhill woman found dead 23.2.2018
Woman poisons own baby in North West 23.2.2018
Tight security expected at NWest Sopa in Marikana 23.2.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 1 NO 1 CARLITA

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 8 Hoist The Mast

RACE MEETING

23 February 2018 Fairview

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.