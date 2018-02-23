 
South Africa 23.2.2018 10:30 am

Woman poisons own baby in North West

ANA
Mother feeds children rat poison mixed with food

The woman was arrested on Tuesday for murder.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly poisoning her year-old baby, North West police said on Friday.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the woman was arrested on Tuesday for murder.

“According to the information available to the police at this stage, it appears that the mother was who struggling financially to take care of her baby, gave her a poison commonly known as ‘galepirimi’,” said Funani. “Upon realising that the baby was motionless, she allegedly called her mother.”

Funani said the baby, accompanied by her grandmother, was rushed to a local hospital, where she was declared dead.

She said the police were called after the mother allegedly confessed to poisoning her baby.

The mother was arrested and she appeared in the the Zeerust Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Her case was postponed to 1 March. The accused was remanded in custody.

– African News Agency (ANA)

KwaThemba cop mom puts rat poison in kids’ yoghurt

