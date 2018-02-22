Ramaphosa tees up for Presidential Golf Challenge

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday tee up alongside business leadership and other stakeholders in support of charities at the annual Presidential Golf Challenge at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate, Melkbosstrand, Western Cape.

This annual challenge is hosted by the Ministry for the Public Service and Administration in partnership with the private sector as part of a programme of activities concentrated around the State of the Nation Address. It raises funds for charities designated by the sitting president and provides an opportunity for networking between government and partners in other sectors of society.

“The 2018 Presidential Golf Challenge proceeds will be donated to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, which will in turn distribute funds to deserving charities,” said the Presidency in a statement released by Ramaphosa’s acting spokesperson, Tyrone Seale.

“President Ramaphosa welcomes private sector funding for charities and commends companies and individuals for finding the means in tough economic times to demonstrate generosity and goodwill in support of needy communities and organisations.”‘

The Presidency said the event will afford Ramaphosa “an opportunity to emphasise the role of business in economic development and to appreciate the positive impact of corporate social investment on poverty alleviation and the transformation of South African society”.

– African News Agency (ANA)