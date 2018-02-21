5 Eastern Cape cops killed in brazen attack

Five police officers were shot and killed while two others were wounded by a gang of robbers in Ngcobo during the early hours of Wednesday morning, Eastern Cape police said in a statement.

“A high alert notification has been circulated to all Eastern Cape police stations following the attack of Ngcobo SAPS near Queenstown by a gang of robbers during the early hours of this morning,”

Police said it was reported that five male members, a Warrant officer and four Constables were shot and fatally wounded while two more male officers were shot and wounded.

The two injured police officers were taken to hospital where they received medical attention and were discharged.

They are reported to be in a stable condition.

“Other five female members who were on duty namely, the data capturer and other functional members are receiving trauma counselling.”

Police officials are on the scene.

-African News Agency (ANA)