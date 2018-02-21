 
South Africa 21.2.2018 08:46 am

5 Eastern Cape cops killed in brazen attack

ANA
Police said it was reported that five male members, a Warrant officer and four Constables were shot and fatally wounded while two more male officers were shot and wounded.

Five police officers were shot and killed while two others were wounded by a gang of robbers in Ngcobo during the early hours of Wednesday morning, Eastern Cape police said in a statement.

“A high alert notification has been circulated to all Eastern Cape police stations following the attack of Ngcobo SAPS near Queenstown by a gang of robbers during the early hours of this morning,”

The two injured police officers were taken to hospital where they received medical attention and were discharged.

They are reported to be in a stable condition.

“Other five female members who were on duty namely, the data capturer and other functional members are receiving trauma counselling.”

Police officials are on the scene.

According to Eastern Cape police it is believed, but remains unconfirmed, that some officials were killed and others injured during the attack.

A formal media statement is still expected to be issued.

-African News Agency (ANA)

